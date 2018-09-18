Serialem, który zdobył największą liczbę statuetek jest "Gra o tron". Produkcja HBO została nagrodzona w 8 kategoriach, w tym za "Najlepszy serial".

Oto lista nominowanych i laureatów w najważniejszych kategoriach:

Najlepszy serial:

– Gra o tron - statuetka Emmy 2018

– Opowieść podręcznej

– Stranger Things

– The Americans

– Tacy jesteśmy

– Westworld

Serial komediowy:

– Atlanta

– Barry

– Czarno to widzę

– Pohamuj entuzjazm

– GLOW

– The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - statuetka Emmy 2018

– Dolina Krzemowa

– Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Miniserial:

– Alienista

– Zabójstwo Versace: American Crime Story - statuetka Emmy 2018

– Geniusz: Picasso

– Godless

– Patrick Melrose

Najlepszy aktor w serialu dramatycznym:

– Jason Bateman, Ozark

– Sterling K. Brown, Tacy jesteśmy

– Ed Harris, Westworld

– Matthew Rhys, Zawód: Amerykanin - statuetka Emmy 2018

– Milo Ventimiglia, Tacy jesteśmy

– Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Najlepsza aktorka w serialu dramatycznym:

– Claire Foy, The Crown - statuetka Emmy 2018

– Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

– Elisabeth Moss, Opowieść podręcznej

– Sandra Oh, Obsesja Eve

– Keri Russell, The Americans

– Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Najlepszy aktor w serialu komediowym:

– Anthony Anderson, Czarno to widzę

– Ted Danson, The Good Place

– Larry David, Pohamuj entuzjazm

– Donald Glover, Atlanta

– Bill Hader, Barry - statuetka Emmy 2018

– William H. Macy, Shameless – Niepokorni

Najlepsza aktorka w serialu komediowym:

– Pamela Adlon, Better Things

– Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - statuetka Emmy 2018

– Allison Janney, Mom

– Issa Rae, Niepewne

– Tracee Ellis Ross, Czarno to widzę

– Lily Tomlin, Grace i Frankie

Najlepszy aktor w miniserialu lub filmie telewizyjnym:

– Antonio Banderas, Geniusz: Picasso

– Darren Criss, Zabójstwo Versace: American Crime Story - statuetka Emmy 2018

– Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

– Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

– John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

– Jesse Plemons, Czarne lustro: USS Callister

Najlepsza aktorka w miniserialu lub filmie telewizyjnym:

– Jessica Biel, Grzesznica

– Laura Dern, The Tale

– Michelle Dockery, Godless

– Edie Falco, Prawo i porządek: Prawdziwa zbrodnia – Mord Menendezów

– Regina King, Seven Seconds - statuetka Emmy 2018

– Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Kult

Program reality show:

– The Amazing Race

– American Ninja Warrior

– Project Runway

– RuPaul’s Drag Race - statuetka Emmy 2018

– Top Chef

– The Voice

Najlepszy talk show:

– Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

– Jimmy Kimmel Live!

– Last Week Tonight - statuetka Emmy 2018

– The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

– The Late Late Show with James Corden

– The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Aktor drugoplanowy w serialu telewizyjnym:

– Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Gra o tron

– Peter Dinklage, Gra o tron - statuetka Emmy 2018

– Joseph Fiennes, Opowieść podręcznej

– David Harbour, Stranger Things

– Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

– Matt Smith, The Crown

Aktorka drugoplanowa w serialu dramatycznym:

– Alexis Bledel, Opowieść podręcznej

– Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

– Ann Dowd, Opowieść podręcznej

– Lena Headey, Gra o tron

– Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

– Thandie Newton, Westworld - statuetka Emmy 2018

– Yvonne Strahovski, Opowieść podręcznej

Aktor drugoplanowy w serialu komediowym:

– Louie Anderson, Baskets

– Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

– Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

– Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

– Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

– Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

– Henry Winkler, Barry - statuetka Emmy 2018

Aktorka drugoplanowa w serialu komediowym:

– Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

– Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - statuetka Emmy 2018

– Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

– Betty Gilpin, GLOW

– Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

– Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

– Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

– Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Film telewizyjny:

– Fahrenheit 451

– Flint

– Paterno

– The Tale

– “U.S.S. Callister,” Czarne lustro - statuetka Emmy 2018

Aktorka drugoplanowa w miniserialu lub filmie telewizyjnym:

– Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

– Penélope Cruz, Zabójstwo Versace: American Crime Story

– Judith Light, Zabójstwo Versace: American Crime Story

– Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Kult

– Merritt Wever, Godless - statuetka Emmy 2018

– Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Czarne lustro)

Aktor drugoplanowy w miniserialu lub filmie telewizyjnym:

– Jeff Daniels, Godless - statuetka Emmy 2018

– Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

– John Leguizamo, Waco

– Ricky Martin, Zabójstwo Versace: American Crime Story

– Edgar Ramírez, Zabójstwo Versace: American Crime Story

– Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

– Finn Wittrock, Zabójstwo Versace: American Crime Story

Najlepszy reżyser w serialu komediowym:

– Atlanta – Donald Glover

– Atlanta – Hiro Murai

– Barry – Bill Hader

– GLOW – Jesse Peretz

– The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amy Sherman-Palladino - statuetka Emmy 2018

– Silicon Valley – Mike Judge

Najlepszy reżyser w serialu dramatycznym:

– The Crown – Stephen Daldry - statuetka Emmy 2018

– Gra o tron – Alan Taylor

– Gra o tron – Jeremy Podeswa

– Opowieść podręcznej – Kari Skogland

– Ozark – Jason Bateman

– Ozark – Daniel Sackheim

– Stranger Things – The Duffer Brothers