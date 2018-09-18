Serialem, który zdobył największą liczbę statuetek jest "Gra o tron". Produkcja HBO została nagrodzona w 8 kategoriach, w tym za "Najlepszy serial".

Oto lista nominowanych i laureatów w najważniejszych kategoriach:

Najlepszy serial:

– Gra o tron - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Opowieść podręcznej
– Stranger Things
– The Americans
– Tacy jesteśmy
– Westworld

Serial komediowy:

– Atlanta
– Barry
– Czarno to widzę
– Pohamuj entuzjazm
– GLOW
– The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Dolina Krzemowa
– Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Miniserial:

– Alienista
– Zabójstwo Versace: American Crime Story - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Geniusz: Picasso
– Godless
– Patrick Melrose

Najlepszy aktor w serialu dramatycznym:

– Jason Bateman, Ozark
– Sterling K. Brown, Tacy jesteśmy
– Ed Harris, Westworld
– Matthew Rhys, Zawód: Amerykanin - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Milo Ventimiglia, Tacy jesteśmy
– Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Najlepsza aktorka w serialu dramatycznym:

– Claire Foy, The Crown - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
– Elisabeth Moss, Opowieść podręcznej
– Sandra Oh, Obsesja Eve
– Keri Russell, The Americans
– Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Najlepszy aktor w serialu komediowym:

– Anthony Anderson, Czarno to widzę
– Ted Danson, The Good Place
– Larry David, Pohamuj entuzjazm
– Donald Glover, Atlanta
– Bill Hader, Barry - statuetka Emmy 2018
– William H. Macy, Shameless – Niepokorni

Najlepsza aktorka w serialu komediowym:

– Pamela Adlon, Better Things
– Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Allison Janney, Mom
– Issa Rae, Niepewne
– Tracee Ellis Ross, Czarno to widzę
– Lily Tomlin, Grace i Frankie

Najlepszy aktor w miniserialu lub filmie telewizyjnym:

– Antonio Banderas, Geniusz: Picasso
– Darren Criss, Zabójstwo Versace: American Crime Story - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
– Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
– John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
– Jesse Plemons, Czarne lustro: USS Callister

Najlepsza aktorka w miniserialu lub filmie telewizyjnym:

– Jessica Biel, Grzesznica
– Laura Dern, The Tale
– Michelle Dockery, Godless
– Edie Falco, Prawo i porządek: Prawdziwa zbrodnia – Mord Menendezów
– Regina King, Seven Seconds - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Kult

Program reality show:

– The Amazing Race
– American Ninja Warrior
– Project Runway
– RuPaul’s Drag Race - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Top Chef
– The Voice

Najlepszy talk show:

– Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
– Jimmy Kimmel Live!
– Last Week Tonight - statuetka Emmy 2018
– The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
– The Late Late Show with James Corden
– The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Aktor drugoplanowy w serialu telewizyjnym:

– Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Gra o tron
– Peter Dinklage, Gra o tron - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Joseph Fiennes, Opowieść podręcznej
– David Harbour, Stranger Things
– Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
– Matt Smith, The Crown

Aktorka drugoplanowa w serialu dramatycznym:

– Alexis Bledel, Opowieść podręcznej
– Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
– Ann Dowd, Opowieść podręcznej
– Lena Headey, Gra o tron
– Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
– Thandie Newton, Westworld - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Yvonne Strahovski, Opowieść podręcznej

Aktor drugoplanowy w serialu komediowym:

– Louie Anderson, Baskets
– Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
– Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
– Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
– Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
– Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
– Henry Winkler, Barry - statuetka Emmy 2018

Aktorka drugoplanowa w serialu komediowym:

– Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
– Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
– Betty Gilpin, GLOW
– Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
– Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
– Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
– Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Film telewizyjny:

– Fahrenheit 451
– Flint
– Paterno
– The Tale
– “U.S.S. Callister,” Czarne lustro - statuetka Emmy 2018

Aktorka drugoplanowa w miniserialu lub filmie telewizyjnym:

– Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
– Penélope Cruz, Zabójstwo Versace: American Crime Story
– Judith Light, Zabójstwo Versace: American Crime Story
– Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Kult
– Merritt Wever, Godless - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Czarne lustro)

Aktor drugoplanowy w miniserialu lub filmie telewizyjnym:

– Jeff Daniels, Godless - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
– John Leguizamo, Waco
– Ricky Martin, Zabójstwo Versace: American Crime Story
– Edgar Ramírez, Zabójstwo Versace: American Crime Story
– Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
– Finn Wittrock, Zabójstwo Versace: American Crime Story

Najlepszy reżyser w serialu komediowym:

– Atlanta – Donald Glover
– Atlanta – Hiro Murai
– Barry – Bill Hader
– GLOW – Jesse Peretz
– The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amy Sherman-Palladino - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Silicon Valley – Mike Judge

Najlepszy reżyser w serialu dramatycznym:

– The Crown – Stephen Daldry - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Gra o tron – Alan Taylor
– Gra o tron – Jeremy Podeswa
– Opowieść podręcznej – Kari Skogland
– Ozark – Jason Bateman
– Ozark – Daniel Sackheim
– Stranger Things – The Duffer Brothers