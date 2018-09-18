Wczoraj wieczorem odbyła się 70. gala wręczenia statuetek Emmy, najważniejszych nagród w przemyśle telewizyjnym. Netflixowi nie udało się pokonać HBO, mimo iż zdobył więcej nominacji, obie platformy ostatecznie uzyskały po 23 statuetki.
Serialem, który zdobył największą liczbę statuetek jest "Gra o tron". Produkcja HBO została nagrodzona w 8 kategoriach, w tym za "Najlepszy serial".
Oto lista nominowanych i laureatów w najważniejszych kategoriach:
Najlepszy serial:
– Gra o tron - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Opowieść podręcznej
– Stranger Things
– The Americans
– Tacy jesteśmy
– Westworld
Serial komediowy:
– Atlanta
– Barry
– Czarno to widzę
– Pohamuj entuzjazm
– GLOW
– The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Dolina Krzemowa
– Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Miniserial:
– Alienista
– Zabójstwo Versace: American Crime Story - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Geniusz: Picasso
– Godless
– Patrick Melrose
Najlepszy aktor w serialu dramatycznym:
– Jason Bateman, Ozark
– Sterling K. Brown, Tacy jesteśmy
– Ed Harris, Westworld
– Matthew Rhys, Zawód: Amerykanin - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Milo Ventimiglia, Tacy jesteśmy
– Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Najlepsza aktorka w serialu dramatycznym:
– Claire Foy, The Crown - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
– Elisabeth Moss, Opowieść podręcznej
– Sandra Oh, Obsesja Eve
– Keri Russell, The Americans
– Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Najlepszy aktor w serialu komediowym:
– Anthony Anderson, Czarno to widzę
– Ted Danson, The Good Place
– Larry David, Pohamuj entuzjazm
– Donald Glover, Atlanta
– Bill Hader, Barry - statuetka Emmy 2018
– William H. Macy, Shameless – Niepokorni
Najlepsza aktorka w serialu komediowym:
– Pamela Adlon, Better Things
– Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Allison Janney, Mom
– Issa Rae, Niepewne
– Tracee Ellis Ross, Czarno to widzę
– Lily Tomlin, Grace i Frankie
Najlepszy aktor w miniserialu lub filmie telewizyjnym:
– Antonio Banderas, Geniusz: Picasso
– Darren Criss, Zabójstwo Versace: American Crime Story - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
– Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
– John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
– Jesse Plemons, Czarne lustro: USS Callister
Najlepsza aktorka w miniserialu lub filmie telewizyjnym:
– Jessica Biel, Grzesznica
– Laura Dern, The Tale
– Michelle Dockery, Godless
– Edie Falco, Prawo i porządek: Prawdziwa zbrodnia – Mord Menendezów
– Regina King, Seven Seconds - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Kult
Program reality show:
– The Amazing Race
– American Ninja Warrior
– Project Runway
– RuPaul’s Drag Race - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Top Chef
– The Voice
Najlepszy talk show:
– Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
– Jimmy Kimmel Live!
– Last Week Tonight - statuetka Emmy 2018
– The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
– The Late Late Show with James Corden
– The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Aktor drugoplanowy w serialu telewizyjnym:
– Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Gra o tron
– Peter Dinklage, Gra o tron - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Joseph Fiennes, Opowieść podręcznej
– David Harbour, Stranger Things
– Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
– Matt Smith, The Crown
Aktorka drugoplanowa w serialu dramatycznym:
– Alexis Bledel, Opowieść podręcznej
– Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
– Ann Dowd, Opowieść podręcznej
– Lena Headey, Gra o tron
– Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
– Thandie Newton, Westworld - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Yvonne Strahovski, Opowieść podręcznej
Aktor drugoplanowy w serialu komediowym:
– Louie Anderson, Baskets
– Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
– Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
– Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
– Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
– Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
– Henry Winkler, Barry - statuetka Emmy 2018
Aktorka drugoplanowa w serialu komediowym:
– Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
– Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
– Betty Gilpin, GLOW
– Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
– Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
– Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
– Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Film telewizyjny:
– Fahrenheit 451
– Flint
– Paterno
– The Tale
– “U.S.S. Callister,” Czarne lustro - statuetka Emmy 2018
Aktorka drugoplanowa w miniserialu lub filmie telewizyjnym:
– Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
– Penélope Cruz, Zabójstwo Versace: American Crime Story
– Judith Light, Zabójstwo Versace: American Crime Story
– Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Kult
– Merritt Wever, Godless - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Czarne lustro)
Aktor drugoplanowy w miniserialu lub filmie telewizyjnym:
– Jeff Daniels, Godless - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
– John Leguizamo, Waco
– Ricky Martin, Zabójstwo Versace: American Crime Story
– Edgar Ramírez, Zabójstwo Versace: American Crime Story
– Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
– Finn Wittrock, Zabójstwo Versace: American Crime Story
Najlepszy reżyser w serialu komediowym:
– Atlanta – Donald Glover
– Atlanta – Hiro Murai
– Barry – Bill Hader
– GLOW – Jesse Peretz
– The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amy Sherman-Palladino - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Silicon Valley – Mike Judge
Najlepszy reżyser w serialu dramatycznym:
– The Crown – Stephen Daldry - statuetka Emmy 2018
– Gra o tron – Alan Taylor
– Gra o tron – Jeremy Podeswa
– Opowieść podręcznej – Kari Skogland
– Ozark – Jason Bateman
– Ozark – Daniel Sackheim
– Stranger Things – The Duffer Brothers