- „Stworzenie Adama” przez… Adama - podpisał zdjęcie Nergal. - A przy okazji… Jestem typem rannego ptaszka. Stawiam poranek ponad każdą inną porę dnia. Noc pochłania nasze „martwe” ciało, dzięki czemu każdego ranka możemy się odrodzić na nowo. Energia poranka jest tym, co daje mi motywację do działania, ćwiczenia, życia. Ranek jest lepszy dla seksu, jedzenia, pracy… Budzę się ze świeżym i dobrze wypoczętym umysłem i czuję się gotowy… podbić wszystko. Ale to ja. A każde zwierzę jest inne, nie? - napisał.

- PS. I szczerze mówiąc, nie jestem w 100% pewien, czy w odbiciu w lustrze widzisz penisa, czy stopę. Ty decydujesz - dodał.