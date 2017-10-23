Lider deathmetalowego zespołu Behemoth, Adam „Nergal” Darski, pokazał się na Instagramie w całkowitym negliżu.
- „Stworzenie Adama” przez… Adama - podpisał zdjęcie Nergal. - A przy okazji… Jestem typem rannego ptaszka. Stawiam poranek ponad każdą inną porę dnia. Noc pochłania nasze „martwe” ciało, dzięki czemu każdego ranka możemy się odrodzić na nowo. Energia poranka jest tym, co daje mi motywację do działania, ćwiczenia, życia. Ranek jest lepszy dla seksu, jedzenia, pracy… Budzę się ze świeżym i dobrze wypoczętym umysłem i czuję się gotowy… podbić wszystko. Ale to ja. A każde zwierzę jest inne, nie? - napisał.
- PS. I szczerze mówiąc, nie jestem w 100% pewien, czy w odbiciu w lustrze widzisz penisa, czy stopę. Ty decydujesz - dodał.
„The Creation Of Adam” by... Adam😉 And by the way... I’m more of a morning kind of guy. I take morning over any eve. Night is for the rest. Night is there to embrace out „Dead” body so we can reborn every morning to the light. The energy of mornings is what give me motovation and drive to act, practice, live. Morning is better for sex, food, work out... we wake up with a fresh and well rested mind and it feels like u r ready to... conquer all. But that’s ME. And every animal is different, no?😃 Good morning Berlin.🙌 PS. And honestly I’m not 100% sure if in the reflection in the mirror u see cock and foot... u decide😉