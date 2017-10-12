Kate Beckinsale dołączyła do rosnącej w zastraszającym tempie liczby kobiet, które zdecydowały się ujawnić swoje nieprzyjemne doświadczenia z Harveyem Weinsteinem. Beckinsale jest zarazem pierwszą ujawnioną aktorką, którą producent napastował, gdy była jeszcze nieletnia.

Gwiazda serii „Underworld” została zaproszona na spotkanie z Weinsteinem w hotelu Savoy, kiedy miała zaledwie 17 lat. - Przypuszczałam, że odbędzie się to w sali konferencyjnej - wspomina aktorka w emocjonującym wpisie na Instagramie. Recepcjonistka jednak poleciła jej udać się wprost do pokoju Weinsteina. Ten miał otworzyć jej drzwi ubrany w szlafrok.

- Byłam młoda i niesamowicie naiwna i nawet mi przez myśl nie przeszło, że ten starszy, nieatrakcyjny mężczyzna oczekuje jakiegokolwiek zainteresowania seksualnego z mojej strony - pisze Beckinsale. - Po tym, jak odmówiłam alkoholu i powiedziałam, że nazajutrz mam szkołę, po prostu wyszłam stamtąd, roztrzęsiona, ale bez szwanku.

Beckinsale twierdzi, że nie doszło do żadnego fizycznego zbliżenia między nią a Weinsteinem. - Kilka lat później zapytał mnie, czy próbował coś ze mną robić na tym pierwszym spotkaniu - kontynuuje 44-letnia dziś aktorka. - Zdałam sobie wtedy sprawę, że nie pamiętał, czy mnie zaatakował, czy nie. Później jeszcze przez lata wielokrotnie mu odmawiałam. Niekiedy na mnie wrzeszczał, czasem wyzywał od „dziwek”, innym razem śmiał się do ludzi: „Kate żyje tylko po to, żeby mi odmawiać”.